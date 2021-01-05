LHT (LHT) Price Up 81.3% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $833,033.28 and $312.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005326 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001545 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005900 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000952 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.