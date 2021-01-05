Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 10,631 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $209,324.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,146.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,461 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 165,757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

