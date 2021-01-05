Level01 (LVX) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $5,209.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Level01 has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00341982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00024342 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.