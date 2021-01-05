Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.15. 5,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leuthold Core ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.47% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

