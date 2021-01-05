Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report sales of $867.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $827.59 million to $899.70 million. Lennox International posted sales of $885.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:LII traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.91. 4,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,353. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.78 and a 200 day moving average of $271.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.
In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
