Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report sales of $867.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $827.59 million to $899.70 million. Lennox International posted sales of $885.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on LII shares. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

NYSE:LII traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.91. 4,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,353. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.78 and a 200 day moving average of $271.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

