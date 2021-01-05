Lead Wallet One Day Volume Reaches $6,775.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $672,141.07 and $6,775.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

