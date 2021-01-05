Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.01 Million

Analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report sales of $627.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.02 million and the lowest is $627.00 million. Lazard reported sales of $708.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.64. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

