Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.63

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $20.51. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 411,219 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $244.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.63.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,559,428.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

