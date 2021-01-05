Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.16. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.64.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

