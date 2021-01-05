Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.44.

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. BidaskClub lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.84. 24,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $218.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.78. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

