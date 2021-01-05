Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $208.84. 24,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.78. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

