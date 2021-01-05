La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LZB. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $39.71 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

