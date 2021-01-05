Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $63.49 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $537.80 million and approximately $120.78 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $63.49 or 0.00204194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Kusama's total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama's official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

