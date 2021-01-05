Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.38 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $17.38 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00318793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00127517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00529231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00284640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

