Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 21.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 108,186 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Koppers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 198,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.