Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

