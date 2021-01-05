Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 11,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in Office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

