Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

