Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading Up 6.7%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares were up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 246,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 205,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.