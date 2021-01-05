KickCoin (KICK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00347595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023992 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

