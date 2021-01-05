KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) Trading Down 0.3%

KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 7,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 3.21% of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

