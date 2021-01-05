Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $52.47 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $52.47 million and $14.65 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for $262.33 or 0.00843649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.