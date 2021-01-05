Kcash Price Tops $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. Kcash has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $1.62 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.