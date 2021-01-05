Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Up to $20.19

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $23.50. Kaspien shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 103 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.90% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

