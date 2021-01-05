Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,058 shares of company stock worth $3,591,384. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after acquiring an additional 781,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,788,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after acquiring an additional 190,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 315,546 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.