JustBet Price Up 18.8% This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $161,172.27 and approximately $78.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00119120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00210970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00493335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00257904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017610 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

