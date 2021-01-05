JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Insider Nicholas Melhuish Acquires 1,507 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £9,931.13 ($12,975.08).

JCH opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 612.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 574.25. The company has a market capitalization of £371.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 798 ($10.43).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

