JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Insider Nicholas Melhuish Acquires 1,507 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £9,931.13 ($12,975.08).
JCH opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 612.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 574.25. The company has a market capitalization of £371.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 798 ($10.43).
