JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) stock opened at GBX 715.29 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 646.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. The company has a market cap of £529.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 718.08 ($9.38).

In other news, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £10,272 ($13,420.43).

