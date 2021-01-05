JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 18,734 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $331,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,734 shares of company stock worth $989,565 in the last quarter.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

