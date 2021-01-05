JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,210 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.