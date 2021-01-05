JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,160 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STXS) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 573.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of STXS opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

