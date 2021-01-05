JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

JPM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.11. 547,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,232,350. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $384.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

