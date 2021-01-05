JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $90,000 Investment in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of USA Truck as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $141.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

USAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

