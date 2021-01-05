JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SLNO. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

