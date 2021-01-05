JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $254.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.16.

NYSE BURL opened at $253.38 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $439,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 84.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

