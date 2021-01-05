JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,787 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DZS were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in DZS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DZS by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 43.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DZS by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

DZS stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.33. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

