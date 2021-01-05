JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,211 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 575.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Donegal Group by 54.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

DGICA stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

In related news, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $52,704.00. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.