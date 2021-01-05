JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.48 ($7.63).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.62 ($7.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.12. Schaeffler AG has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

