Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Trading Up 30.4%

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) shares were up 30.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 136,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 65,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JOY shares. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$18.76 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

