JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ETR:JST opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.67. JOST Werke AG has a 12 month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12 month high of €44.55 ($52.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The stock has a market cap of $649.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

