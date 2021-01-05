Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.38

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.38 and last traded at $113.65, with a volume of 248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOUT. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,096.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,857 shares of company stock worth $954,219. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

