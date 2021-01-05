Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Declares $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $147.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

