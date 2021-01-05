John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.82. 23,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 20,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

