JMP Securities Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $27.79 on Monday. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $38.70.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.
