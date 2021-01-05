JMP Securities Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get PubMatic alerts:

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $27.79 on Monday. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $38.70.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 over the last ninety days.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.