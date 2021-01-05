Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Newell Brands Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,374,000 after purchasing an additional 556,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,926,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 505,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

