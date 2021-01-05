Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $25.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

