Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.