JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.52.

JD.com stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

