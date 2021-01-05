JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.52.
JD.com stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
