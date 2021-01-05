JD Coin Price Tops $0.16 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $39,948.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 108.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00316533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00520197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050240 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

