iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.82. 39,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 71,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,923,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

